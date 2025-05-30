Music

Jee Juju: Knii Lante sings soulful ode to pure love

“Jee Juju” by Knii Lante celebrates gravitative love with smooth vocals and Afro-soul vibes.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian Afro-soul and reggae sensation Knii Lante has released a heartfelt new single titled Jee Juju.

The song is a deeply personal love confession exploring what Knii Lante describes as a mysterious yet undeniable pull between two souls.

“Jee Juju” isn’t about spells or manipulation. It’s about love in its purest, most authentic form. With his smooth vocals and soulful delivery, Knii Lante captures the raw emotion and intensity of a bond that defies explanation.

The track is rich with cultural resonance, blending traditional elements with contemporary Afrobeat and highlife sounds.

Renowned for his poetic songwriting and genre fusion, Knii Lante once again delivers music that connects deeply with listeners. “Jee Juju” is more than a love song—it’s a celebration of emotional truth and human connection.

Now streaming on all major platforms, “Jee Juju” is a must-listen for fans of authentic African love stories and soulful sounds.

Cover Artwork: Jee Juju - Knii Lante
Cover Artwork: Jee Juju – Knii Lante
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’
New Music! Wendy Shay drops ‘Too Late 2.0’ with Guchi, Phina & Bedjine
Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO
Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”
D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun unite for new song ‘I Hear You’re Married’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Afia Ayiwah Afia Ayiwah releases inspirational new Gospel song ‘Testify’
Next Article Bethel Revival Choir Bethel Revival Choir praises God of Wonders in new song ‘Mawu’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

M.anifest
University of Oxford honours M.anifest for key contribution at Africa Conference 2025
News
Fuse ODG
Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks
Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
Focused on ‘Finding Nimo Constantine’ – AratheJay on next project
News
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
The creative industry requires hard work not vibes – Gyakie
News
BlaKid for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: BlaKid
DSCVRY: BlaKid is Here for Culture
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Latest

Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Swayvee
Swayvee’s ‘Us’ Cracks Top 10 on Nigerian Radio Charts
Africa
SIKA - FTD Music. Photo Credit: FTD Music
FTD Music drops inspirational new single, “SIKA”
Music
Mophty
Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’
Music
Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
Sofie ‘Krobo Princess’ blends Afrobeats, R&B, and Funk for the perfect song
Sofie delivers soulful energy in ‘Coke Studio Sessions LA EP’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like