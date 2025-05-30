Mandem Yopic makes available music video for trending song ‘Onyame Mmo’

Rising Ghanaian artist Mandem Yopic delivers a powerful visual for his trending single Onyame Mmo, now streaming on YouTube.

Fusing Afro-drill with heartfelt lyricism, the music video captures the emotional depth and street wisdom behind the song’s title, which translates to “God’s Blessings”.

Shot with a raw, cinematic feel, the Onyame Mmo video takes viewers through everyday realities in Ghana—grit, hustle, and faith.

Mandem Yopic’s intense performance and authentic storytelling give the video a spiritual edge, connecting deeply with fans seeking both meaning and rhythm.

With its energetic beat, poignant message, and strong visual narrative, Onyame Mmo positions Mandem Yopic as a voice to watch in Ghana’s next wave of talent.

The video is already gaining traction online, building momentum across social media and local playlists.