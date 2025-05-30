Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Mhagan has officially released her latest new single titled, “Twist & Turns“.

On her latest offering, the burgeoning star explores the emotional rollercoaster of self-discovery, and resilience. She tells a story that is as personal as it is relatable. With its infectious melodies and heartfelt message, the single showcases Mhagan’s vocal control and artistic identity well beyond her years.

“Twist & Turns” signals the start of what many are calling a bright future for the young artist. Fans have praised the song for its authenticity and depth, noting Mhagan’s ability to connect emotionally with her audience from the very first note.

Twist & Turns Cover. Credit: Mhagan.

“This song means everything to me,” Mhagan shared in a post on her social media. “It was inspired by my life’s journey, reflecting on my past realities yet being able to start a career I always wanted to start.”

Stream “Twist & Turns” now on all digital platforms.