New Music! Wendy Shay drops ‘Too Late 2.0’ with Guchi, Phina & Bedjine

Wendy Shay, Guchi, Phina & Bedjine team up on “Too Late 2.0”—a global remix packed with emotion and energy.

Wendy Shay has joined forces with Guchi, and Phina for a powerful remix titled Too Late 2.0, featuring Haitian songstress Bedjine.

This all-female anthem blends Afropop, Bongo Flava, and Kompa into an emotional yet empowering track that speaks to heartbreak, healing, and moving on.

Building on the original “Too Late” hit, this remix introduces new layers of passion and rhythm with each artist bringing her unique cultural flavor and vocal strength.

Wendy Shay sets the tone with bold lyrics and soulful delivery, while Guchi and Phina add emotional depth and melody.

Bedjine’s feature introduces a Haitian twist that elevates the track to a pan-African, cross-cultural masterpiece.

“Too Late 2.0” isn’t just a remix—it’s a global celebration of resilience and feminine power through music.

Cover Artwork: Too Late 2.0 - Wendy Shay, Guchi & Phina feat. Bedjine
You Might Also Like