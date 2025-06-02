Kotoku D’Mentor features Fameye on new single “IF I TELL YOU”

Rising Ghanaian artist Kotoku D’Mentor delivers a powerful new anthem of resilience and self-reflection with his latest single, “IF I TELL YOU,” featuring award-winning singer Fameye. The emotionally charged track, out now on all major streaming platforms, is a raw, melodic journey through struggle, triumph, and the silent strength that success brings.

“IF I TELL YOU” speaks to a universal truth—how people often fail to believe in your vision until they witness your success firsthand. Kotoku D’Mentor opens up about the darker days when he had to beg just to survive, and contrasts it with the progress he’s made today. Now, thriving and self-sufficient, he delivers a message not just of victory, but of growth and maturity: knowing when to speak, and when to let your lifestyle do the talking.

Featuring the soulful vocals of Fameye, known for his introspective and heartfelt lyrics, the collaboration brings depth and emotional weight to the record. Together, they craft a narrative that resonates with anyone who’s ever been doubted, overlooked, or underestimated.

If I Tell You by Kotoku D’Mentor and Fameye. Credit: Kotoku D’Mentor.

“This song is a reflection of my journey,” says Kotoku D’Mentor. “It’s about pain, progress, and keeping your peace when you’ve finally made it. Sometimes, the best response is to let your life tell the story.”

Produced with a blend of Afrobeat rhythms and poignant melodies, “IF I TELL YOU” is more than just a song—it’s a testimony. It reminds listeners that every success story has untold chapters of hardship, and that growth often means saying less and doing more.