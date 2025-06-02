Music

New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’

Levite Shabach unveils “Maranatha [Come To Jesus]”—a heartfelt gospel anthem calling souls to Christ.

Ghanaian gospel minister Levite Shabach has released a powerful new worship single titled Maranatha.

Rooted in deep spiritual reflection and a longing for the return of Christ, this anointed track calls listeners into a deeper encounter with Jesus.

Maranatha is a timeless cry of the church, meaning “Come, Lord Jesus.” With soulful vocals, rich instrumentation, and Spirit-led lyrics, Levite Shabach delivers a song that ignites personal revival and inspires global worship.

The message is clear—God is calling His people back to Himself.

Perfect for prayer, devotion, or corporate worship, Maranatha carries a prophetic sound that resonates with the body of Christ.

This release affirms Levite Shabach’s role as a vessel for heaven’s sound on earth.

Maranatha is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Maranatha on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/levite-shabach-maranatha

Cover Artwork: Maranatha - Levite Shabach
Cover Artwork: Maranatha – Levite Shabach
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
If I Tell You: Kotoku D’Mentor shares story of resilience in new song with Fameye
Jee Juju: Knii Lante sings soulful ode to pure love
Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’
New Music! Wendy Shay drops ‘Too Late 2.0’ with Guchi, Phina & Bedjine
Amerado drops romantic song ‘Asor’ featuring JZyNO
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Stonebwoy Watch: Stonebwoy releases exciting music video for ‘Shine’
Next Article Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif 2025 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Adom Kiki
Adom Kiki releases ‘Dynamis The Mix’ – A Spirit-filled Gospel song
Music
Mophty
Mophty and Kuami Eugene team up for exciting new ‘Single’
Music
Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
SIKA - FTD Music. Photo Credit: FTD Music
FTD Music drops inspirational new single, “SIKA”
Music
D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black/Facebook
D-Black, MzVee & Paul Noun unite for new song ‘I Hear You’re Married’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Black Sherif’s ‘Sin City’ makes favourite Afropop songs on Rolling Stone
News
Bullet. Photo Credit: Bullet.
Ebony had no song before we met – Bullet claims
News
BlaKid. Photo Credit: BlaKid
BlaKid earns nomination for Emerging Artiste of the Year at 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA
News
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede announces “One by One II” with The Therapist dropping June 5th
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like