New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’

Ghanaian gospel minister Levite Shabach has released a powerful new worship single titled Maranatha.

Rooted in deep spiritual reflection and a longing for the return of Christ, this anointed track calls listeners into a deeper encounter with Jesus.

Maranatha is a timeless cry of the church, meaning “Come, Lord Jesus.” With soulful vocals, rich instrumentation, and Spirit-led lyrics, Levite Shabach delivers a song that ignites personal revival and inspires global worship.

The message is clear—God is calling His people back to Himself.

Perfect for prayer, devotion, or corporate worship, Maranatha carries a prophetic sound that resonates with the body of Christ.

This release affirms Levite Shabach’s role as a vessel for heaven’s sound on earth.

Maranatha is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Maranatha on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/levite-shabach-maranatha

Cover Artwork: Maranatha – Levite Shabach