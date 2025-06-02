Music

Watch: Stonebwoy releases exciting music video for ‘Shine’

Watch Stonebwoy's official music video for “SHINE”—a powerful blend of hope, strength, and Afrobeat vibes.

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy has released the official music video for his uplifting track Shine.

The video delivers a powerful message of resilience and hope, echoing the song’s empowering lyrics. Shot with stunning visuals and vibrant African landscapes, Shine celebrates self-belief and triumph through adversity.

Directed with cinematic flair, the video elevates the emotional depth of the song, making it a must-watch for fans of authentic storytelling through music.

Stonebwoy’s charismatic performance and strong lyrical content solidify his reputation as a global music icon.

Released under Burniton Music Group, the Shine official music video is already gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, this release is a shining example of Stonebwoy’s artistry and message-driven music

You Might Also Like