Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song

Watch EMIKO, the official music video from KJ Spio and Oxlade—Afro-fusion at its finest.

Global music executive KJ Spio teams up with Afrobeat sensation Oxlade to release the official music video for their explosive single Emiko.

The track delivers a lush blend of smooth Afro-fusion rhythms, catchy hooks, and undeniable star power—showcasing both artists at the peak of their creative synergy.

Shot with vibrant cinematography and bold visual storytelling, the Emiko video brings the song’s energy to life, pairing rhythmic movement with cinematic flair.

Oxlade’s charismatic performance complements KJ Spio’s vision as a tastemaker and collaborator, solidifying the track’s status as a must-watch and must-listen.

As a prominent curator and executive, KJ Spio continues to elevate African music on the global stage, and Emiko is a testament to his sharp ear for talent and style.

