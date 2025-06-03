Music

Keeny Ice outdoor new EP “Ice Cold” featuring Lyrical Joe and Kwesi Amewugah

Keeny Ice has released his EP "Ice Cold," featuring collaborations and showcasing a mature sound and lyrical depth, captivating fans.

John Awayevu
Ghanaian rap sensation Keeny Ice has officially released his much-anticipated EP, “Ice Cold.” He continues to make waves in the music hub after enjoying a good moment with his “Steeze” single with colleague Chief One.

Keeny Ice’s “Ice Cold” EP, which he described as offering “a compelling musical journey that blends vulnerability, introspection, resilience, and unshakable faith,” is woven into six folds of a masterpiece.

The EP boasts high-profile collaborations with two of Ghana’s most promising rap talents. Lyrical Joe appears on “DALI,” while Kwesi Amewugah lends his distinct voice on “WINDOW.”

Other standout tracks on the “Ice Cold” EP include “Phil Foden,” “Who,” “Dear God,” and “So Hard.” Each offers a unique blend of sonic experimentation and lyrical depth, reflecting a mature sound and a deeper connection with Keeny Ice’s growing fan base.

Keeny Ice collaborated with Ghanaian producers Phredxter, A-SWAG, Pizzaro Beat, Hairlergbe, and Leiser on the mix and mastering of the EP.

Cover Artwork: Ice Cold – Keeny Ice
John Awayevu, professionally known as RICH PEN, is an on-air personality and an experienced writer in the Ghanaian arts and cultural industry. He is driven by a deep passion for storytelling, strategic communication, and cultural engagement, particularly within the African music scene.
