Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’

Ghanaian artist Larruso makes a stirring return with his latest single Holy, once again proving he’s alive and creatively thriving.

The track delivers a soothing blend of soft melodies and reflective lyrics, revealing a more introspective side of the rising star.

Holy explores themes of redemption, spiritual growth, and personal transformation—offering listeners an honest glimpse into Larruso’s journey.

With its laid-back Afro-fusion rhythm and emotionally charged vocals, Holy stands as a testament to Larruso’s evolving artistry.

His heartfelt delivery draws listeners in, making it more than just a song—it’s a spiritual experience.

Whether you’re familiar with his previous hits or new to his sound, Holy captures the depth and maturity of an artist who’s far from done.

Cover Artwork: Holy – Larruso