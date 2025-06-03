Music

Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’

Larruso is back with Holy, a soulful new track filled with calm tones and deep emotion.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artist Larruso makes a stirring return with his latest single Holy, once again proving he’s alive and creatively thriving.

The track delivers a soothing blend of soft melodies and reflective lyrics, revealing a more introspective side of the rising star.

Holy explores themes of redemption, spiritual growth, and personal transformation—offering listeners an honest glimpse into Larruso’s journey.

With its laid-back Afro-fusion rhythm and emotionally charged vocals, Holy stands as a testament to Larruso’s evolving artistry.

His heartfelt delivery draws listeners in, making it more than just a song—it’s a spiritual experience.

Whether you’re familiar with his previous hits or new to his sound, Holy captures the depth and maturity of an artist who’s far from done.

Cover Artwork: Holy - Larruso
Cover Artwork: Holy – Larruso
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
If I Tell You: Kotoku D’Mentor shares story of resilience in new song with Fameye
Jee Juju: Knii Lante sings soulful ode to pure love
Ayekoo & Your Ghost! Camidoh unveils songs from ‘Trustn God EP’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive TZNLive: Successful display of ministry and creative excellence
Next Article Elsie Shayne Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Afrobeats artist Rolly Panda
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
Mhagan. Photo Credit: Mhagan.
Mhagan releases new single “Twist & Turns”
Music
Oneman1000 at TZNLive. Credit: Ghana Music/TZNLive
TZNLive: Successful display of ministry and creative excellence
News
Remmi. Photo Credit: Remmi.
Remmi kicks off 2025 with Afropop single, “For Your Love”
Music
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Swayvee
Swayvee’s ‘Us’ Cracks Top 10 on Nigerian Radio Charts
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer
TGMA 2025: King Promise to headline Industry Mixer this Friday
News
Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
Piesie Esther
Welcome To June 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
I got bored of people doubting my age – Black Sherif
News
Strongman
Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music

You Might Also Like