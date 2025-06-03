Music

Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’

Elsie Shayne bursts onto the scene with That Feeling, produced by Afrolektra and mixed by Sammy Qube.

Elsie Shayne, a sensational Ghanaian singer, bursts onto the music scene with her stunning debut single That Feeling.

A vibrant fusion of dancehall and afrobeats, the track delivers an original and infectious sound that has quickly captivated listeners.

Elsie Akpene Dzimademah, known professionally as Elsie Shayne, showcases her unique vocal style and charismatic energy, positioning herself as a rising star in Ghana’s dynamic music landscape.

That Feeling was produced by renowned Ghanaian producer Afrolektra, known for his work with top acts like R2Bees and Gyakie.

The song’s rich production and rhythmic groove are perfectly complemented by Elsie’s powerful vocals, creating an unforgettable auditory experience.

Mixed and mastered by Sammy Qube of Qube Pro Audio Solutions, the single sets the tone for her upcoming debut EP. With That Feeling, Elsie Shayne doesn’t just arrive—she makes a bold and lasting statement.

Cover Artwork: That Feeling - Elsie Shayne
