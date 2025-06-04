Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’

Fast-rising Ghanaian artist Agyeiwaa returns with a brand-new single titled Fall Apart 2, featuring the versatile rapper Beeztrap KOTM.

The track showcases a blend of raw emotion, melodic vocals, and street-smart lyricism—delivering a powerful follow-up to the original Fall Apart.

“Fall Apart 2” explores themes of heartbreak, inner strength, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with Gen Z listeners navigating modern relationships.

Watch the visualiser

Agyeiwaa’s soulful delivery pairs seamlessly with Beeztrap’s gritty flow, creating a compelling contrast that keeps the track fresh and replay-worthy.

Produced with crisp instrumentation and emotionally-driven beats, this collaboration marks a bold step forward for both artists in Ghana’s evolving music scene.

The song is already gaining buzz on digital platforms and among fans of urban Afro-fusion.

Cover Artwork: Fall Apart 2 – Agyeiwaa feat. Beeztrap KOTM