C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone

Following the success of his genre-defying EP “Aidoo Intelligence“, Ghanaian artist C Burn returns with a brand-new single titled ‘Consummate.’ Produced by Pump It Up, the track blends infectious Afro-beats rhythms with sultry lyricism. It delivers a smooth, captivating sound that celebrates love, intimacy, and emotional connection – dedicated explicitly to married couples, but undeniably enjoyable for all.

“Consummate was inspired by deep love – the kind that thrives in commitment,” says C Burn. “It’s a feel-good anthem for lovers, but the groove, the vibe – it’s universal.”

With its rich production, heartfelt lyrics, and C Burn’s signature melodic delivery, ‘Consummate’ stands out as both a celebration of marriage and a danceable track fit for any playlist. The single highlights C Burn’s ability to infuse personal meaning into mainstream music, continuing his rise as a multifaceted artist unafraid to break genre boundaries.

Cover Artwork: Consummate – C Burn

The release of ‘Consummate’ follows the critically acclaimed EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, which features standout tracks like ‘Senior Man‘, ‘Dat Tin‘, and ‘La Agbo‘. The project showcased C Burn’s range – from Highlife to Afro-Dancehall to Rap – and firmly positioned him as one of Ghana’s most dynamic emerging talents.

About C Burn

C Burn. Photo Credit: C Burn

C Burn is a Ghanaian musician known for blending Afrobeats, Highlife, and Hip-Hop with storytelling rooted in his cultural identity. From his breakout single ‘Detti Water‘ to his latest EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, C Burn continues to deliver music that bridges tradition and trend – rhythm and meaning.