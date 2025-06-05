Music

C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone

Ghanaian artist C Burn releases 'Consummate', a love-centric single blending Afro-beats with heartfelt lyrics, celebrating marriage and connection.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Following the success of his genre-defying EP “Aidoo Intelligence“, Ghanaian artist C Burn returns with a brand-new single titled ‘Consummate.’ Produced by Pump It Up, the track blends infectious Afro-beats rhythms with sultry lyricism. It delivers a smooth, captivating sound that celebrates love, intimacy, and emotional connection – dedicated explicitly to married couples, but undeniably enjoyable for all.

“Consummate was inspired by deep love – the kind that thrives in commitment,” says C Burn. “It’s a feel-good anthem for lovers, but the groove, the vibe – it’s universal.”

Consummate was inspired by deep love – the kind that thrives in commitment. It’s a feel-good anthem for lovers, but the groove, the vibe – it’s universal.

C Burn

With its rich production, heartfelt lyrics, and C Burn’s signature melodic delivery, ‘Consummate’ stands out as both a celebration of marriage and a danceable track fit for any playlist. The single highlights C Burn’s ability to infuse personal meaning into mainstream music, continuing his rise as a multifaceted artist unafraid to break genre boundaries.

Cover Artwork: Consummate - C Burn
Cover Artwork: Consummate – C Burn

The release of ‘Consummate’ follows the critically acclaimed EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, which features standout tracks like ‘Senior Man‘, ‘Dat Tin‘, and ‘La Agbo‘. The project showcased C Burn’s range – from Highlife to Afro-Dancehall to Rap – and firmly positioned him as one of Ghana’s most dynamic emerging talents.

About C Burn

C Burn. Photo Credit: C Burn
C Burn. Photo Credit: C Burn

C Burn is a Ghanaian musician known for blending Afrobeats, Highlife, and Hip-Hop with storytelling rooted in his cultural identity. From his breakout single ‘Detti Water‘ to his latest EP “Aidoo Intelligence”, C Burn continues to deliver music that bridges tradition and trend – rhythm and meaning.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song
Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede. Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Next Article Bogo Blay New Music! Bogo Blay drops is out with ‘Mr Paul’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kojo Lap Wins Best Collaboration of the Year at Classic Awards 2025. Photo Credit: Kojo Lap
Kojo Lap wins Best Collaboration of the Year at Classic Awards 2025 with “On God” featuring King Paluta
News
Stonebwoy
Watch: Stonebwoy releases exciting music video for ‘Shine’
Music
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees
News
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
I got bored of people doubting my age – Black Sherif
News
Tina Brown. Photo Credit: Nyansa Imagery
Tina Brown Africa sets the tone for the streets with upcoming single “Bang Bang”
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Merqury Quaye at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.
Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3
News
Kuntu by Patapaa feat. Taboo De Superstar & Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
Patapaa to take legal action against defamation
News
Kevin Momo. Photo Credit: Kevin Momo
Kelvin Momo breaks records with monumental 29-track album Thato Ya Modimo
Africa
Empress Afi
Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like