Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”

Herman Suede has released a remix of “One by One,” this time featuring Sierra Leone’s The Therapist. The two artists, who first connected on The Therapist’s “Gobe,” bring their chemistry to a song about patience and pursuit in love.

The track captures a moment many can relate to – a glance across a crowded room, the quiet hope that a connection might grow.

Sung mostly in English with a Ga bridge, Herman Suede lays out his feelings with sincerity, while The Therapist adds a new dimension to the story.

Herman Suede x The Therapist. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

With its smooth Afrobeats rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, “One by One II” remains a song about taking things slow and letting love unfold naturally.