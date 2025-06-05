Music

Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”

Herman Suede teams up with The Therapist for the “One by One” remix—a fresh new sound blending Afrobeats vibes and smooth vocals.

Ghana Music

Herman Suede has released a remix of “One by One,” this time featuring Sierra Leone’s The Therapist. The two artists, who first connected on The Therapist’s “Gobe,” bring their chemistry to a song about patience and pursuit in love.

The track captures a moment many can relate to – a glance across a crowded room, the quiet hope that a connection might grow.

Sung mostly in English with a Ga bridge, Herman Suede lays out his feelings with sincerity, while The Therapist adds a new dimension to the story.

Herman Suede x The Therapist. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede x The Therapist. Photo Credit: Herman Suede.

With its smooth Afrobeats rhythm and heartfelt lyrics, “One by One II” remains a song about taking things slow and letting love unfold naturally.

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
