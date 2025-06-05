Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie teams up with Jay Bahd and Kwaku DMC for Hustlers Dream—a gritty, motivational anthem that celebrates ambition, survival, and the daily grind.

Blending Sarkodie’s polished lyricism with the raw energy of Asakaa stars Jay Bahd and Kwaku DMC, this track is a powerful fusion of classic hip-hop and Ghanaian drill.

“Hustlers Dream” captures the reality of street hustle, with each verse offering a unique perspective on perseverance and the pursuit of success.

Sarkodie reflects on his journey from struggle to stardom, while Jay Bahd and Kwaku DMC deliver hard-hitting lines that speak for the youth still on the come-up.

The beat is bold and anthemic, setting the tone for a track that’s destined to inspire and resonate with go-getters everywhere.

The production blends modern hip-hop elements with Afrocentric rhythms, creating a sound that’s both global and grounded.

Cover Artwork: Hustlers Dream – Sarkodie feat. Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC