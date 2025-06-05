Jay Bahd captures spirit of brotherhood in ‘Everlasting Gang’ music video

Ghanaian drill trailblazer Jay Bahd drops the official music video for Everlasting Gang, a standout track from his highly anticipated album, The Return of Okomfo Anokye II.

The song delivers raw intensity, street wisdom, and a declaration of unbreakable brotherhood, staying true to the spirit of the Asakaa.

The visuals amplify the song’s raw power with gritty shots, energetic pacing, and a cinematic look into Kumerican street life.

The story-driven music video adds emotional weight and visual impact to Jay Bahd’s signature sound.

The video was directed by Bryte Moore, whose sharp direction brings intensity and authenticity to every frame, reflecting the cultural spirit of the album.

“Everlasting Gang” proves Jay Bahd’s growth as both an artist and storyteller.