New Worship: Diana Hamilton inspires with ‘The Praise’ featuring Sofo QB

Award-winning gospel artist Diana Hamilton returns with a soul-stirring live worship experience, The Praise, featuring the anointed Sofo QB (Pastor Emmanuel Kyei Boate).

Recorded live in Kumasi during the Awake Experience 3-City Tour, this powerful ministration captures an atmosphere filled with intense praise, heartfelt worship, and a tangible move of the Holy Spirit.

From the very first note to the resounding final “Amen,” “The Praise” invites believers to magnify God beyond life’s challenges.

With Sofo QB’s deep spiritual presence and Diana’s passionate delivery, this song is sure to uplift hearts and ignite spiritual renewal.

Whether you need encouragement, healing, or a fresh worship encounter, “The Praise” is your divine moment.