Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr

Like clockwork, UK-based artist Young Rob returns with another summer-ready jam—Cali Girl, a sultry R&B ballad featuring Lonzo Starr.

Now available on all streaming platforms worldwide, “Cali Girl” instantly transports listeners to the sun-drenched coasts of California with smooth vocals, vibrant storytelling, and undeniable vibe.

The track, lifted from Young Rob’s forthcoming project, blends romantic lyricism with infectious melodies, making it a must-add to your summer playlist.

Lonzo Starr, founder of Konkret Comics, brings lyrical heat, elevating the track’s playful energy and giving it true crossover appeal.

Inspired by a captivating Latina muse, “Cali Girl” tells a relatable love story full of charm and allure. With effortless chemistry between both artists, this single delivers pure replay value and timeless vibes.

According to Young Rob, “‘Cali Girl’ is the kind of track that’ll have every guy booking a flight to Colombia in search of their own Cali girl.”

Cover Artwork: Cali Girl – Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr