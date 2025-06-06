Music

Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr

Young Rob and Lonzo Starr link up for “Cali Girl”—a smooth R&B summer jam with replay value.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Like clockwork, UK-based artist Young Rob returns with another summer-ready jam—Cali Girl, a sultry R&B ballad featuring Lonzo Starr.

Now available on all streaming platforms worldwide, “Cali Girl” instantly transports listeners to the sun-drenched coasts of California with smooth vocals, vibrant storytelling, and undeniable vibe.

The track, lifted from Young Rob’s forthcoming project, blends romantic lyricism with infectious melodies, making it a must-add to your summer playlist.

Lonzo Starr, founder of Konkret Comics, brings lyrical heat, elevating the track’s playful energy and giving it true crossover appeal.

Inspired by a captivating Latina muse, “Cali Girl” tells a relatable love story full of charm and allure. With effortless chemistry between both artists, this single delivers pure replay value and timeless vibes.

According to Young Rob, “‘Cali Girl’ is the kind of track that’ll have every guy booking a flight to Colombia in search of their own Cali girl.”

Cover Artwork: Cali Girl - Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
Cover Artwork: Cali Girl – Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song
Must listen! Agyeiwaa teams up with Beeztrap KOTM for ‘Fall Apart 2’
Newcomer Elsie Shayne shines with groovy new song ‘That Feeling’
Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Bogo Blay New Music! Bogo Blay drops is out with ‘Mr Paul’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
DMV Party In The Park 2025
KiDi, Kojo Blak & more to headline DMV Party In The Park 2025
News
KiDi: Photo Credit: EMY Africa.
Lynx almost dropped me – KiDi
News
Merqury Quaye at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.
Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3
News
Strongman
Discover the Sound of May 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kuntu by Patapaa feat. Taboo De Superstar & Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
Patapaa to take legal action against defamation
News
Empress Afi
Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
News
Kolapo Oladapo. Photo Credit: Kolapo Oladapo.
Kolapo Oladapo is Redesigning Creative Support in Africa
Africa Interviews
Saint Valentine for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Saint Valentine.
DSCVRY: Saint Valentine is Telling Love Stories Through Highlife and House
Discovery
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like