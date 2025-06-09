Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration

Ghanaian hitmakers Quamina MP and OliveTheBoy have joined forces on an electrifying new single titled Shut Up! (Pretense).

Produced by the ever-talented Beatz Vampire, the track is a bold fusion of Afro-fusion and contemporary Ghanaian vibes, packed with energy and flair.

Quamina MP brings his signature smooth delivery and catchy rhythm, while Olivetheboy’s melodic flow and vocal versatility elevate the track to anthem status.

The standout production by Beatz Vampire gives “Shut Up!” a crisp, bouncy beat with infectious percussive elements designed to dominate playlists and club scenes.

Whether you’re vibing solo or with the squad, this track commands attention. Lyrically confident and rhythmically compelling, “Shut Up!” is more than a song—it’s a bold musical statement.

With fans already buzzing online, this collaboration is another strong showing from two of Ghana’s most promising talents.

