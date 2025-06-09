Music

Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration

Quamina MP & Olivetheboy drop “Shut Up!” – a high-energy Afro-fusion banger produced by Beatz Vampire.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian hitmakers Quamina MP and OliveTheBoy have joined forces on an electrifying new single titled Shut Up! (Pretense).

Produced by the ever-talented Beatz Vampire, the track is a bold fusion of Afro-fusion and contemporary Ghanaian vibes, packed with energy and flair.

Quamina MP brings his signature smooth delivery and catchy rhythm, while Olivetheboy’s melodic flow and vocal versatility elevate the track to anthem status.

The standout production by Beatz Vampire gives “Shut Up!” a crisp, bouncy beat with infectious percussive elements designed to dominate playlists and club scenes.

Whether you’re vibing solo or with the squad, this track commands attention. Lyrically confident and rhythmically compelling, “Shut Up!” is more than a song—it’s a bold musical statement.

With fans already buzzing online, this collaboration is another strong showing from two of Ghana’s most promising talents.

Cover Artwork: Shut Up! - Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy
Cover Artwork: Shut Up! – Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’
Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
Hustlers Dream: Sarkodie collabs with Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Heat by Medikal Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’
Next Article Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie 2025 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
News
TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer
TGMA 2025: King Promise to headline Industry Mixer this Friday
News
Kevin Momo. Photo Credit: Kevin Momo
Kelvin Momo breaks records with monumental 29-track album Thato Ya Modimo
Africa
Kolapo Oladapo. Photo Credit: Kolapo Oladapo.
Kolapo Oladapo is Redesigning Creative Support in Africa
Africa Interviews
Larruso
Larruso returns with deep and moving new single ‘Holy’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie
2025 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed. Credit: Ghana Music.
The Art of Self Promo: Lessons from MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed
Culture
GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees
News
Merqury Quaye at Smirnoff In The Mix, Vol.3. Credit: SINM.
Merqury Quaye takes the charge at Smirnoff In The Mix Vol. 3
News
Kuntu by Patapaa feat. Taboo De Superstar & Prince Bright (Buk Bak)
Patapaa to take legal action against defamation
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like