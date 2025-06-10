Ad imageAd image
Music

Ibee Melody erupts new sound craze in Northern Ghana with “Kakalika”

Ibee Melody, hailing from Kumasi wins over hearts from the North with his latest track, "Kakalika".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

There is no set path to a breakout, but the North keeps churning out raw, groove-heavy talents. Ibee Melody is however a special case. Although not from the North, he is part of the train and counting down his rise.

Ibee Melody, known among his peers as Ibrahim Yakubu, is picking up speed from the North with “Kakalika”, currently a groove favourite in the region.

The Afrobeats young sensation has been on a streak since December 2024, when he dropped his most streamed music yet, “Metaphor,” featuring Kojo Blak. He welcomed 2025 with his street-pop track, “Dealer,” and followed suit with the new craze, “Kakalika,” featuring the famed Northern star Fancy Gadam.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

In the span of 6 months, Ibee Melody, the new Ghanaian sensation, has added weight to his catalogue with songs that travel wide and connect to the heart.

“Kakalika”, released in April, continues to gain traction. What started as a regional hit with its bounce, slang, and feel-good flavour is now pushing into new territories, including the capital.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Shut Up! (Pretense): Quamina MP & OliveTheBoy deliver a fiery collaboration
Medikal, Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM drop dance anthem ‘Shoulder’
Romance meets rhythm in new song ‘Cali Girl’ by Young Rob feat. Lonzo Starr
C Burn drops sensual new Afrobeats single ‘Consummate’ – a tribute to married love, made for everyone
Herman Suede features The Therapist on “One by One II”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Amy Newman Watch: Amy Newman releases stirring video for ‘When God Is Silent’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kwaw Kese
Paa Dogo introduced me to Hammer of The Last 2 – Kwaw Kese
News
Keeny Ice. Photo Credit: Dela Finn/Instagram
Keeny Ice outdoor new EP “Ice Cold” featuring Lyrical Joe and Kwesi Amewuga
Music
MOLIY
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
News
Kevin Momo. Photo Credit: Kevin Momo
Kelvin Momo breaks records with monumental 29-track album Thato Ya Modimo
Africa
Empress Afi
Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook
I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode
News
King Promise with TGMA 2025 Plaques
King Promise shines at TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year
News
Kwabena Kwabena Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena/Facebook
“It’s tough” – Kwabena Kwabena on balancing music with school
News
Award-winning Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle set for Praise Reloaded 2025 with Nathaniel Bassey & more
News
Cover Artwork: Sankofa - Gyakie
2025 Week 23: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like