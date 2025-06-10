Ibee Melody erupts new sound craze in Northern Ghana with “Kakalika”

There is no set path to a breakout, but the North keeps churning out raw, groove-heavy talents. Ibee Melody is however a special case. Although not from the North, he is part of the train and counting down his rise.

Ibee Melody, known among his peers as Ibrahim Yakubu, is picking up speed from the North with “Kakalika”, currently a groove favourite in the region.

The Afrobeats young sensation has been on a streak since December 2024, when he dropped his most streamed music yet, “Metaphor,” featuring Kojo Blak. He welcomed 2025 with his street-pop track, “Dealer,” and followed suit with the new craze, “Kakalika,” featuring the famed Northern star Fancy Gadam.

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.

In the span of 6 months, Ibee Melody, the new Ghanaian sensation, has added weight to his catalogue with songs that travel wide and connect to the heart.

“Kakalika”, released in April, continues to gain traction. What started as a regional hit with its bounce, slang, and feel-good flavour is now pushing into new territories, including the capital.