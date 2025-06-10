Ad imageAd image
Kilo Dee: A new voice in Highlife – Debuts with ‘Odo’

Kilo Dee introduces himself with “Odo” – a heartfelt Highlife track with Quabena Maphia that revives the soul of Ghanaian music.

Ghana’s music scene welcomes a new voice with an old soul, Kilo Dee, a dynamic talent from the vibrant town of Asante Akyem Agogo.

Rooted in the sounds of Highlife and Hiplife, Kilo Dee is on a mission to bridge generations with music that speaks of love, life, and everything real.

I was inspired by legends and everyday life—love, people, and how we live.

Kilo Dee

Born into a culture rich with rhythm, he grew up surrounded by Highlife and Hiplife music. “Music was always around me,” he says.

On stage, he brings infectious energy; off stage, he’s grounded, fun, and honest. His music mirrors this balance: deeply rooted in Ghanaian identity, yet fresh and relevant.

His debut single, Odo, featuring the celebrated Quabena Maphia, is a soulful tribute to true love. With lush melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless guitar work, the song taps into the essence of romantic devotion.

Kilo Dee

Blending nostalgic guitar riffs with a fresh sonic touch, Odo captures the emotional pulse of finding and holding on to someone special.

Kilo Dee is more than just a singer—he’s a storyteller.

What sets Kilo Dee apart is his ability to mix old-school storytelling with a modern-day vibe. Whether on stage or off, he radiates positivity, passion, and authenticity—qualities that shine through his music.

With Odo already resonating with both the young and old, Kilo Dee is poised to make waves not just in Ghana but across borders.

If you’re searching for music that connects the past to the present, and the heart to the dancefloor, Kilo Dee’s Odo is your perfect starting point.

Cover Artwork: Odo - Kilo Dee ft. Quabena Maphia
Cover Artwork: Odo – Kilo Dee ft. Quabena Maphia
