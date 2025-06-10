Watch: Amy Newman releases stirring video for ‘When God Is Silent’

The official music video for When God Is Silent by Gospel artist Amy Newman is finally here—and it’s worth the wait.

This moving track from her acclaimed album “My Change” delivers a profound message of hope, faith, and divine transformation.

Through heartfelt lyrics and powerful visuals, Amy captures the essence of waiting on God during life’s silent seasons.

The video brings a deeper emotional resonance to the song, encouraging viewers to trust that even in silence, God is working behind the scenes.

Fans of contemporary gospel and inspirational music will find “When God Is Silent” both uplifting and deeply relatable.

Let it renew your faith in God’s perfect timing. Share it with someone who needs a reminder that silence doesn’t mean absence—sometimes it means a miracle is on the way.