Ad imageAd image
Music

Watch: Amy Newman releases stirring video for ‘When God Is Silent’

Watch the new music video for Amy Newman’s “When God Is Silent” and be inspired by its message of trust and transformation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

The official music video for When God Is Silent by Gospel artist Amy Newman is finally here—and it’s worth the wait.

This moving track from her acclaimed album “My Change” delivers a profound message of hope, faith, and divine transformation.

Through heartfelt lyrics and powerful visuals, Amy captures the essence of waiting on God during life’s silent seasons.

The video brings a deeper emotional resonance to the song, encouraging viewers to trust that even in silence, God is working behind the scenes.

Fans of contemporary gospel and inspirational music will find “When God Is Silent” both uplifting and deeply relatable.

Let it renew your faith in God’s perfect timing. Share it with someone who needs a reminder that silence doesn’t mean absence—sometimes it means a miracle is on the way.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Music! Bogo Blay drops is out with ‘Mr Paul’
Jay Bahd captures spirit of brotherhood in ‘Everlasting Gang’ music video
New Worship: Diana Hamilton inspires with ‘The Praise’ featuring Sofo QB
Emiko: KJ Spio & Oxlade deliver perfect music video for new song
Watch: Stonebwoy releases exciting music video for ‘Shine’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MOLIY MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

DMV Party In The Park 2025
KiDi, Kojo Blak & more to headline DMV Party In The Park 2025
News
TGMA 2025 Industry Mixer
TGMA 2025: King Promise to headline Industry Mixer this Friday
News
Rocky Dawuni
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
News
Spotify. Credit: Outside Insight.
The Spirit of Hiplife Lives as Ghana’s Beat of Identity and Influence – A Spotify Report
Culture
MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed. Credit: MOLIY/RCEE/Jubed
The Art of Self Promo: Lessons from MOLIY, RCEE and Jubed
Culture
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOLIY
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
News
Kwaw Kese
Paa Dogo introduced me to Hammer of The Last 2 – Kwaw Kese
News
Epixode. Photo Credit: Epixode/Facebook
I don’t want to be a celebrity – Epixode
News
King Promise with TGMA 2025 Plaques
King Promise shines at TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year
News
Kwabena Kwabena Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena/Facebook
“It’s tough” – Kwabena Kwabena on balancing music with school
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like