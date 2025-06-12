Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song

Skyface SDW delivers a high-energy banger with his latest release, Dw3, featuring a powerhouse line-up of Oseikrom Sikanii, Beeztrap KOTM, Pappy Kojo, and Jay Bahd.

Blending drill, and street rap, Dw3 captures the raw energy of Ghana’s new wave sound with gritty flows, catchy hooks, and a beat that commands attention.

Each artist brings their unique flavour to the track — from Pappy Kojo’s laid-back swagger to Jay Bahd’s hard-hitting delivery — creating a dynamic soundscape that reflects the pulse of Accra and Kumasi’s streets.

With Skyface SDW at the helm, Dw3 is more than a collaboration — it’s a statement.

This is the sound of Ghana’s youth culture in motion: unapologetic, bold, and unfiltered. Whether you’re into drill, hip-life or Afro-trap, Dw3 is a must-listen.

Cover Artwork: Dw3 – Skyface SDW feat. Oseikrom Sikanii, Beeztrap KOTM, Pappy Kojo, & Jay Bahd