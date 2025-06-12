Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay

Rising Ghanaian music star Phrankie returns with her third single, Far Away, featuring Ghanaian sensation D Jay.

Produced by ParisBeatz, this enchanting Afrobeats-meets-Amapiano track is a beautiful sonic escape into themes of love, serenity, and desire.

Far Away is a delicate yet uplifting offering. Phrankie’s soft, soulful vocals guide the listener into a dreamlike state, singing, “Follow me if you want to see a beautiful place…”

D Jay then steps in with his signature flair, bringing a dose of energy and charm that perfectly complements Phrankie’s vulnerability. Together, they strike an effortless balance between intimacy and rhythm.

Following the success of her debut single Hold My Body, Phrankie continues to carve out a unique space in the Afropop scene.

Far Away showcases her artistic growth and undeniable chemistry with collaborators.

Cover Artwork: Far Away: Phrankie & D Jay