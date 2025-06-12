Ad imageAd image
Music

Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay

Phrankie teams up with D Jay on Far Away — a soulful Afrobeats-meets-Amapiano track produced by ParisBeatz.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rising Ghanaian music star Phrankie returns with her third single, Far Away, featuring Ghanaian sensation D Jay.

Produced by ParisBeatz, this enchanting Afrobeats-meets-Amapiano track is a beautiful sonic escape into themes of love, serenity, and desire.

Far Away is a delicate yet uplifting offering. Phrankie’s soft, soulful vocals guide the listener into a dreamlike state, singing, “Follow me if you want to see a beautiful place…”

D Jay then steps in with his signature flair, bringing a dose of energy and charm that perfectly complements Phrankie’s vulnerability. Together, they strike an effortless balance between intimacy and rhythm.

Following the success of her debut single Hold My Body, Phrankie continues to carve out a unique space in the Afropop scene.

Far Away showcases her artistic growth and undeniable chemistry with collaborators.

Cover Artwork: Far Away: Phrankie & D Jay
Cover Artwork: Far Away: Phrankie & D Jay
author avatar
Ghana Music
Ghana Music
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like