Samini reimagines Moliy’s Hit with ‘Shake It To The Max Freestyle’

Samini puts his spin on Moliy’s hit with Shake it to the Max Freestyle — a bold Afro-dancehall fusion.

Ghanaian music legend Samini delivers a vibrant reinterpretation of Moliy’s hit with his latest release, Shake It To The Max Freestyle.

Fusing energetic grooves with his signature dancehall style, Samini breathes new life into the original, offering a dynamic freestyle that’s both respectful and refreshingly bold.

Known for his lyrical mastery and captivating flow, Samini pays homage to Moliy’s creativity while making the track distinctly his own.

With pulsating beats, catchy melodies and powerful delivery, Shake It To The Max Freestyle is an instant crowd-puller — perfect for turning up the vibe wherever it’s played.

Whether you’re a long-time follower of Samini or a fan of Moliy’s sound, this freestyle is a brilliant example of musical synergy and cross-genre brilliance. It’s more than a remix — it’s a celebration of artistry.

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max Freestyle - Samini
Ghana Music
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
Samini meets Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss SafariFest 2025
ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
Samini creates a masterpiece with the Soweto Gospel Choir on ‘Chaana’
I have lived life – Samini
