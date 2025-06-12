Samini reimagines Moliy’s Hit with ‘Shake It To The Max Freestyle’

Ghanaian music legend Samini delivers a vibrant reinterpretation of Moliy’s hit with his latest release, Shake It To The Max Freestyle.

Fusing energetic grooves with his signature dancehall style, Samini breathes new life into the original, offering a dynamic freestyle that’s both respectful and refreshingly bold.

Known for his lyrical mastery and captivating flow, Samini pays homage to Moliy’s creativity while making the track distinctly his own.

With pulsating beats, catchy melodies and powerful delivery, Shake It To The Max Freestyle is an instant crowd-puller — perfect for turning up the vibe wherever it’s played.

Whether you’re a long-time follower of Samini or a fan of Moliy’s sound, this freestyle is a brilliant example of musical synergy and cross-genre brilliance. It’s more than a remix — it’s a celebration of artistry.

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max Freestyle – Samini