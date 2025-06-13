Edem reworks Moliy’s hit with ‘Shake It To The Max (Freestyle)’

Rapper Edem brings new life to Moliy’s worldwide hit song with his latest release, Shake It To The Max (Freestyle).

Known for his fierce delivery and effortless flow, Edem elevates the original with sharp bars, Ewe-infused cadence, and street-ready charisma.

Moliy’s version, celebrated for its rhythmic bounce and feminine flair, gets a bold reimagining here.

Edem’s freestyle doesn’t just ride the beat – it flips the vibe, adding lyrical grit and confident swagger while still honouring the original’s dancefloor appeal.

This freestyle showcases Edem’s versatility, reminding fans of his prowess as both a wordsmith and a performer.

With vibrant visuals and increasing online traction, “Shake It To The Max (Freestyle)” is already making waves across social media and streaming platforms.

Whether you’re new to the track or revisiting it with fresh ears, Edem’s take is a must-listen.

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Freestyle) – Edem