King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’

King Paluta releases “Asikyire (Sugar),” a sweet blend of Afrobeat, rap, and highlife. Stream now!

Ghanaian sensation King Paluta is back with a brand-new single titled Asikyire (Sugar), a catchy blend of Afrobeat, highlife, and signature street rap vibes.

Known for his lyrical wit and infectious energy, King Paluta delivers a track that celebrates love, sweetness, and good vibes.

“Asikyire” (which translates to “sugar” in English) is an upbeat anthem dedicated to that special someone who brings joy and flavor to life.

With a fusion of melodic hooks, rhythmic beats, and authentic Ghanaian flair, the song is set to become a fan favorite and club hit.

King Paluta’s versatility shines through, seamlessly switching between Twi rap and smooth vocals.

Whether you’re dancing, vibing, or just enjoying great Ghanaian music, Asikyire (Sugar) delivers the perfect soundtrack.

Cover Artwork: Asikyire (Sugar) - King Paluta
