Mēl calls on Jamz & Lali x Lola for new single “IDC”

Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.

Ghanaian producer and multi-instrumentalist Mēl returns with a follow-up single to her first single of the year, “Thamanga.” The new single, part of her all-women project, scheduled for release later this year, features artists from Ghana and Nigeria.

Titled “IDC,” Mēl teams up with Lali x Lola from Ghana and Jamz from Nigeria on her self-produced Afropop record. The song is an anthem that encourages women to step up for what they believe in, regardless of the circumstances.

"IDC" Cover. Credit: Mēl
"IDC" Cover. Credit: Mēl

The song encourages people not to be fazed by what others say about them. “IDC” is a song that speaks to being self-aware and having a strong sense of belief in one’s dreams and aspirations.

IDC” is available to stream on DSPs.

