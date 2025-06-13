Mēl calls on Jamz & Lali x Lola for new single “IDC”

Ghanaian producer and multi-instrumentalist Mēl returns with a follow-up single to her first single of the year, “Thamanga.” The new single, part of her all-women project, scheduled for release later this year, features artists from Ghana and Nigeria.
Titled “IDC,” Mēl teams up with Lali x Lola from Ghana and Jamz from Nigeria on her self-produced Afropop record. The song is an anthem that encourages women to step up for what they believe in, regardless of the circumstances.
The song encourages people not to be fazed by what others say about them. “IDC” is a song that speaks to being self-aware and having a strong sense of belief in one’s dreams and aspirations.
“IDC” is available to stream on DSPs.