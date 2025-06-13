Ad imageAd image
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’

Ghana’s gospel icon Joe Mettle returns with “Grateful,” a soulful track celebrating God’s faithfulness.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle returns with a soul-stirring new single titled Grateful ahead of his Praise Reloaded 2025 concert.

The song is a heartfelt expression of thanksgiving, blending uplifting lyrics with rich, contemporary reggae-gospel instrumentation.

Known for his powerful vocals and deep-rooted spirituality, Joe Mettle delivers yet another anointed performance that’s destined to touch lives and inspire worship.

“Grateful” speaks to God’s faithfulness through life’s seasons, and its melodic composition invites listeners into a moment of reflection and praise.

The song showcases Joe’s signature style—modern gospel with African influences—and is expected to become a worship anthem in churches and playlists across the continent.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, Grateful is a reminder to count your blessings and give thanks.

Cover Artwork: Grateful - Joe Mettle
You Might Also Like