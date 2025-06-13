Sarkodie teams up with Kweku Smoke for intense new song ‘Violence’

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Sarkodie returns with a powerful new single, Violence, featuring rising trap star Kweku Smoke.

The high-energy track blends hard-hitting bars with an aggressive beat, showcasing both artists’ lyrical mastery and synergy.

The official music video, directed by the talented Awudu Musa, amplifies the track’s intensity with gritty visuals and sharp cinematography.

Set against moody urban backdrops, the video captures the raw essence of the streets, adding depth to the song’s message about dominance, survival, and lyrical supremacy.

Kweku Smoke complements Sarkodie’s delivery with a bold hook, asserting his presence in Ghana’s rap scene.

Violence stands as a statement track, reaffirming Sarkodie’s versatility and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.