Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”

Kurl Songx makes his official 2025 return with "Carry Me Go".

Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl SOngx.Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.

Ghanaian singer Kurl Songx is back with a fresh release titled “Carry Me Go“, his first official drop of 2025.

Blending highlife rhythms with smooth vocals, “Carry Me Go” sees Kurl Songx lay bare his emotions for a newfound love. The track carries a soulful, highlife-infused soundscape, produced by Gomezx Beatz, with a bold yet tender intro:

Game over 
When you bend over 
Be like magnet oo 
Wey dey pull closer

After some time away from the spotlight, “Carry Me Go” marks a confident return for the “Jennifer Lomotey” hitmaker.

The music video, directed by Joe Aggrey, captures the warmth and chemistry of the song’s message, pairing Kurl Songx’s vocals with strong visuals. The new release signals a fresh chapter for the singer as he reclaims space in Ghana’s music scene with renewed energy and focus.

Listen to “Carry Me Go” by Kurl Songx on all digital streaming platforms.

Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx
