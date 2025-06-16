Ad imageAd image
Music

Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx

Sing along with the full lyrics to 'Carry Me Go' by Kurl Songx. Enjoy the rhythm and feel every word of this heartfelt track

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Game over
Wen u bend over
Be like magnet ooo
Wey dey pull closer

See as e soft like bread n butter
If I chop once I go want supper

Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo
Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo
Wo ne me last stop
I dont ned no hand bag oo
Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer
Me ho ayɛ hye
Asɛ Accra in December
Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger

Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo
Carry me goo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo

I press play make I start the commotion
Turn around make I check the formation
Na your waist get the whole domination
Your body tight ebe strong foundation
When you hold me tightly
Make I lock you for my front seat hey girl

Game over
Wen u bend over
Be like magnet ooo
Wey dey pull closer
See as e soft like bread n butter
If I chop once I go want supper

Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo
Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo
Wo ne me last stop
I dont need no hand bag oo
Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer
Me ho ayɛ hye
Asɛ Accra in December
Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger

Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo
Carry me goo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Lyrics: Where Dem Boyz by Black Sherif
Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie
Lyrics: Shake It To The Max by MOLIY & Silent Addy
Lyrics: Long Distance by Choirmaster (Praye Honeho)
Lyrics: TaaTaa by Wutah Kobby
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Akye!!! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs (EP)
Samini reimagines Moliy’s Hit with ‘Shake It To The Max Freestyle’
Music
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
Anabel Rose In Bloom experience at RiaBoss Open Mic
News
MOLIY
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
News
King Promise with TGMA 2025 Plaques
King Promise shines at TGMA 2025 Nite with the Artiste Of The Year
News
The Core. Photo Credit: The Core.
“Can’t Tell It All” but The Core – A Review
- Advertisement -

Latest

Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
News
Phrankie
Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay
Music
Skyface SDW. Photo Credit: Badex.
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
Music
Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther.
On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May
Lists
Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like