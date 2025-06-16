Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx

Game over
Wen u bend over
Be like magnet ooo
Wey dey pull closer
See as e soft like bread n butter
If I chop once I go want supper
Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo
Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo
Wo ne me last stop
I dont ned no hand bag oo
Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer
Me ho ayɛ hye
Asɛ Accra in December
Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo
Carry me goo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo
I press play make I start the commotion
Turn around make I check the formation
Na your waist get the whole domination
Your body tight ebe strong foundation
When you hold me tightly
Make I lock you for my front seat hey girl
Game over
Wen u bend over
Be like magnet ooo
Wey dey pull closer
See as e soft like bread n butter
If I chop once I go want supper
Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo
Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo
Wo ne me last stop
I dont need no hand bag oo
Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer
Me ho ayɛ hye
Asɛ Accra in December
Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo
Carry me gooo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo
Carry me goo my baby like handbag
Carry me gooo