Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx

Game over

Wen u bend over

Be like magnet ooo

Wey dey pull closer

See as e soft like bread n butter

If I chop once I go want supper

Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo

Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo

Wo ne me last stop

I dont ned no hand bag oo

Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer

Me ho ayɛ hye

Asɛ Accra in December

Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo my baby like handbag

Carry me gooo

Carry me goo my baby like handbag

Carry me gooo

I press play make I start the commotion

Turn around make I check the formation

Na your waist get the whole domination

Your body tight ebe strong foundation

When you hold me tightly

Make I lock you for my front seat hey girl

Game over

Wen u bend over

Be like magnet ooo

Wey dey pull closer

See as e soft like bread n butter

If I chop once I go want supper

Carry me go make baby like hand bag oo

Carry me go my baby like hand bag oo

Wo ne me last stop

I dont need no hand bag oo

Grip mi shirt no tsɛn bulldozer

Me ho ayɛ hye

Asɛ Accra in December

Odo asom ama ma tiɛm issa banger

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo

Carry me gooo my baby like handbag

Carry me gooo

Carry me goo my baby like handbag

Carry me gooo