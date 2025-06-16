OT n Aiges drop Amapiano-Hiplife fusion ‘Are You Aware’

Rising Ghanaian duo OT n Aiges team up on a fresh new release titled Are You Aware, blending the rich sound of hiplife with the infectious bounce of amapiano.

The track is a bold fusion of cultures, merging Ghana’s rhythmic storytelling with South Africa’s pulsating log drums and grooves.

“Are You Aware” explores themes of trust, resilience, and navigating success in today’s world. OT delivers smooth, melodic hooks in Twi and English, while Aiges drops verses with precision and street-smart energy.

The amapiano-infused beat keeps the track light and danceable, but the lyrics remain rooted in everyday experiences familiar to many Ghanaian youth.

This fusion track signals a new sonic direction for OT n Aiges, who continue to bridge traditional sounds with contemporary African music trends.

Cover Artwork: Are You Aware – OT n Aiges