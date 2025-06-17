Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’

Stonebwoy, Ghana’s afro-dancehall powerhouse, turns up the heat with a blazing new freestyle remix of Moliy’s viral hit Shake It To The Max.

Officially titled Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco), this version sees Stonebwoy unleash raw energy over the infectious Shake It To The Max beat, blending afro-fusion with hard-hitting dancehall.

Moliy’s original track took over the charts with its futuristic vibe and empowering lyrics. Now,

Stonebwoy brings his patois-laced flow, commanding vocals, and unmatched swagger to create a genre-blending anthem that’s both bold and addictive.

The freestyle highlights Stonebwoy’s lyrical agility and ability to elevate any rhythm, while paying homage to Moliy’s creative brilliance.

With punchy verses and signature dancehall grit, this remix breathes fresh fire into a track already burning up the airwaves.

Cover Artwork: Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco) – Stonebwoy