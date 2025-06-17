Ad imageAd image
Music

Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM

Medikal drops visuals for “Shoulder” featuring Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM. Yaw Skyface directs the must-watch video.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

After weeks of building anticipation, the official music video for Shoulder by Medikal, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, has finally dropped.

Directed by the visionary Yaw Skyface, the visuals bring a new dimension to the hit track, blending street energy with cinematic flair.

Released some weeks ago, “Shoulder” quickly became a fan favorite in Ghana’s urban music scene. Now, with its bold and energetic visuals, the track is set to dominate all over again.

The video features vibrant street scenes, stylish choreography, and a gritty, authentic feel that amplifies the trio’s lyrical synergy.

Yaw Skyface’s signature style enhances the storytelling, delivering a visual experience that perfectly matches the song’s tempo and vibe.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
Sarkodie teams up with Kweku Smoke for intense new song ‘Violence’
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AD DJ. Credit: AD DJ/ BAL. Amplifying Afrobeats at the Courtside: AD DJ joins BAL Season 5
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

New artiste Kilo Dee
Kilo Dee: A new voice in Highlife – Debuts with ‘Odo’
Music
Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther.
On Your Radar: Check out the top picks for May
Lists
Akye!!! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs (EP)
Samini reimagines Moliy’s Hit with ‘Shake It To The Max Freestyle’
Music
Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
News
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

AD DJ. Credit: AD DJ/ BAL.
Amplifying Afrobeats at the Courtside: AD DJ joins BAL Season 5
News
Paappa Yawson
US-Based Paappa Yawson signs with Zagazaa Empire Records
News
Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One/Instagram.
I can create with a clear mind here – Headie One on Ghana
News
The Core. Photo Credit: The Core.
“Can’t Tell It All” but The Core – A Review
Get ready for Ras Kuuku's Allow EP: Pre-save Now!
Ras Kuuku announces ‘Sika Dam’ — New single drops on 7th July
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like