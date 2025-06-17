Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM

After weeks of building anticipation, the official music video for Shoulder by Medikal, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, has finally dropped.

Directed by the visionary Yaw Skyface, the visuals bring a new dimension to the hit track, blending street energy with cinematic flair.

Released some weeks ago, “Shoulder” quickly became a fan favorite in Ghana’s urban music scene. Now, with its bold and energetic visuals, the track is set to dominate all over again.

The video features vibrant street scenes, stylish choreography, and a gritty, authentic feel that amplifies the trio’s lyrical synergy.

Yaw Skyface’s signature style enhances the storytelling, delivering a visual experience that perfectly matches the song’s tempo and vibe.