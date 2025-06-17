Ad imageAd image
Music

Odo: Kay Dizzle releases animated music video for love song

Watch “ODO” — an animated masterpiece from Kay Dizzle, telling a love story rooted in Ghana’s streets and soul.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Kay Dizzle has redefined storytelling in Ghanaian music with the ChatGPT animated music video for Odo, now streaming on YouTube.

More than just a love song, Odo is an experience — a poetic blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and emotionally charged animation.

Created with breathtaking visuals, Odo follows a heartfelt love story set against the backdrop of modern Ghana.

From sunlit rooftops to bustling markets, it captures the magic of everyday life — mangoes, troskis, family drama, and the quiet courage of choosing love over expectation.

The animation is stunning, blending Studio Ghibli-inspired softness with Ghanaian textures and color. Kay Dizzle’s emotional verses and Adoma’s character-driven performance create a narrative that’s tender, real, and culturally rich.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
Sarkodie teams up with Kweku Smoke for intense new song ‘Violence’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Medikal Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Skyface SDW. Photo Credit: Badex.
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
Music
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Ibee Melody erupts new sound craze in Northern Ghana with “Kakalika”
Music
The Core. Photo Credit: The Core.
“Can’t Tell It All” but The Core – A Review
AD DJ. Credit: AD DJ/ BAL.
Amplifying Afrobeats at the Courtside: AD DJ joins BAL Season 5
News
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.
Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Paappa Yawson
US-Based Paappa Yawson signs with Zagazaa Empire Records
News
Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One/Instagram.
I can create with a clear mind here – Headie One on Ghana
News
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Music arranger Pascal Obeng-Poku
A Father in Every Note: A Father’s Day tribute to Pascal Obeng-Poku
News
Akye!!! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs (EP)
Samini reimagines Moliy’s Hit with ‘Shake It To The Max Freestyle’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like