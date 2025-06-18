Ad imageAd image
Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson’s "Moses" is a romantic Afrobeat single full of passion and rhythm.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Ghanaian singer and actress Yaa Jackson returns to the spotlight with her sultry new single, Moses, a sensual Afrobeat track that blends love, rhythm, and raw emotion.

Known for her bold artistry and captivating presence, Yaa delivers a romantic anthem that speaks to deep passion and irresistible desire.

“Moses” is smooth and melodic, driven by Afrobeat grooves and intimate lyrics that celebrate the intensity of connection and attraction.

Yaa Jackson’s expressive vocals glide over the beat, creating a soundscape that’s both playful and deeply emotional.

Whether you’re in love or longing for it, Moses is the perfect soundtrack to any romantic moment. It’s a declaration of longing, pleasure, and vulnerability—wrapped in irresistible Afrobeat flair.

Cover Artwork: Moses - Yaa Jackson
Cover Artwork: Moses – Yaa Jackson
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
