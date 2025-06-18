Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson

Ghanaian singer and actress Yaa Jackson returns to the spotlight with her sultry new single, Moses, a sensual Afrobeat track that blends love, rhythm, and raw emotion.

Known for her bold artistry and captivating presence, Yaa delivers a romantic anthem that speaks to deep passion and irresistible desire.

“Moses” is smooth and melodic, driven by Afrobeat grooves and intimate lyrics that celebrate the intensity of connection and attraction.

Yaa Jackson’s expressive vocals glide over the beat, creating a soundscape that’s both playful and deeply emotional.

Whether you’re in love or longing for it, “Moses“ is the perfect soundtrack to any romantic moment. It’s a declaration of longing, pleasure, and vulnerability—wrapped in irresistible Afrobeat flair.

