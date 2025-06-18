New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’

Ghanaian dancehall artist Kobby Rankz has dropped an electrifying new single, Survivor, a motivational anthem celebrating resilience and strength.

Blending infectious dancehall rhythms with powerful lyrics, Survivor is a testament to overcoming life’s struggles with courage and determination.

Kobby Rankz delivers heartfelt vocals that inspire listeners to keep pushing forward no matter the odds.

Known for his energetic performances and lyrical depth, Kobby Rankz once again proves why he’s a rising force in the global dancehall scene. “Survivor” is more than a song—it’s a movement for those who refuse to give up.

Whether you’re grinding through hard times or simply need a boost of motivation, Survivor offers a soundtrack for perseverance.

Cover Artwork: Survivor – Kobby Rankz