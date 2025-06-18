Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’

“Survivor” by Kobby Rankz delivers hope and energy through dancehall beats. Listen now!

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian dancehall artist Kobby Rankz has dropped an electrifying new single, Survivor, a motivational anthem celebrating resilience and strength.

Blending infectious dancehall rhythms with powerful lyrics, Survivor is a testament to overcoming life’s struggles with courage and determination.

Kobby Rankz delivers heartfelt vocals that inspire listeners to keep pushing forward no matter the odds.

Known for his energetic performances and lyrical depth, Kobby Rankz once again proves why he’s a rising force in the global dancehall scene. “Survivor” is more than a song—it’s a movement for those who refuse to give up.

Whether you’re grinding through hard times or simply need a boost of motivation, Survivor offers a soundtrack for perseverance.

Cover Artwork: Survivor - Kobby Rankz
Cover Artwork: Survivor – Kobby Rankz
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Mēl calls on Jamz & Lali x Lola for new single “IDC”
Edem reworks Moliy’s hit with ‘Shake It To The Max (Freestyle)’
Phrankie creates magic on new song ‘Far Away’ feat. D Jay
Dw3: Skyface SDW links up with Pappy Kojo, Jay Bahd & more on new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody. Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Sarkodie
Sarkodie teams up with Kweku Smoke for intense new song ‘Violence’
Music
DJ Wallpaper. Photo Credit: DJ Wallpaper.
DJ Wallpaper amplifies the pulse as Smirnoff In The Mix prepares to hit the streets in celebration of flavour, sound, and Guinness Ghana at 65
News
AD DJ. Credit: AD DJ/ BAL.
Amplifying Afrobeats at the Courtside: AD DJ joins BAL Season 5
News
Gyakie for Forbes Africa 30 Under 30. Credit: Forbes Africa.
Gyakie joins Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2025
News
For The Popping by King Paluta
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Interviews
Gyakie at UG. Credit: KOA/X.
Gyakie discusses music and creativity with UG students
News
Paappa Yawson
US-Based Paappa Yawson signs with Zagazaa Empire Records
News
Headie One. Photo Credit: Headie One/Instagram.
I can create with a clear mind here – Headie One on Ghana
News
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like