Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’

Emerging artist Sablar unveils his latest single, Labadi, a soothing track crafted for anyone seeking peace in the midst of chaos.

Named after the iconic coastal town in Accra, Ghana, “Labadi” transcends geography—it’s an emotional sanctuary, a reminder of what home truly means.

With mellow instrumentals and deeply reflective lyrics, Sablar blends Afro-soul and alternative sounds to paint a picture of inner freedom.

“Labadi” speaks to those yearning for calm, connection, and clarity in a turbulent world.

As Sablar’s signature sound continues to evolve, this release showcases his lyrical maturity and sonic depth. “Labadi” isn’t just a song—it’s a feeling.

It invites listeners to breathe, to slow down, and to find serenity in the sound.

Cover Artwork: Labadi – Sablar