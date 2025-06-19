Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’

Dancehall artiste Vybz Shella ignites the African dancehall scene with the electrifying release of Harakka Mantse (Part I).

Fusing Afro-Caribbean rhythms with urban street culture, the track delivers a raw, high-energy experience rooted in Ghanaian heritage.

Mantse,” meaning “king” in Ga, reflects Shella’s lyrical dominance and charismatic flow, symbolizing his rise as a commanding voice in the Afro-dancehall scene and his ability to seamlessly blend cultural pride with contemporary street energy.

This explosive first part introduces a bold narrative, setting the stage for a multi-part journey into identity, power, and rhythm.

Produced with hard-hitting beats and deep basslines by JBux, Harakka Mantse (Part I) is a sonic statement that bridges traditional African influences with modern dancehall vibes.

Available now on all streaming platforms, this track marks a powerful step in Vybz Shella’s musical evolution.

Harakka Mantse (Part I) is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Harakka Mantse (Part I) on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/vybzshella-harakka-mantse-1.

Cover Artwork: Harakka Mantse (Part I) – Vybz Shella