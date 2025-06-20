Ad imageAd image
Music

Amaarae releases exciting music video for new song ‘S.M.O.’

Amaarae is back with "S.M.O." – a bold single that showcases her unique sound and vision.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Internationally acclaimed artist Amaarae has unveiled her latest single, S.M.O. a captivating blend of soulful melodies and futuristic production that showcases the artist’s distinctive sound.

Known for her genre-bending style, Amaarae continues to redefine contemporary music with her boundary-pushing creativity.

In “S.M.O.”, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter brings a blend of ethereal vocals and intricate beats that reflect her evolution as an artist.

The song explores themes of empowerment and self-discovery, marking yet another milestone in Amaarae’s rising global influence.

Fans can expect the unexpected as she continues to break new ground with her unique approach to music. With “S.M.O.”, Amaarae once again proves why she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Odo: Kay Dizzle releases animated music video for love song
Medikal unveils ‘Shoulder’ music video with Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
New Music: Joe Mettle releases spirit-lifting song ‘Grateful’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay. AratheJay turns up for the vibe and feels on “ALAJI POPPING”
Next Article Strongman ‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Interviews
DJ Wallpaper. Photo Credit: DJ Wallpaper.
DJ Wallpaper amplifies the pulse as Smirnoff In The Mix prepares to hit the streets in celebration of flavour, sound, and Guinness Ghana at 65
News
TGMA National Music Summit 2025
Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025
News
Stonebwoy's Plea to Robbers: Return Stolen Mercedes Benz C300 - Full Details HERE!
Bad Girl (MOLiy Coco): Stonebwoy drops fresh spin on Moliy’s ‘Shake It To The Max’
Music
Carry Me Go - Kurl Songx
Lyrics: Carry Me Go by Kurl Songx
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Facebook/Samini_Dagaati
Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”
News
Gospel artiste Bro Philemon.
Bro Philemon hints at comeback to gospel music scene
News
TSIE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
Discovery
Yaa Jackson
Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson
Music
Sablar
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music

You Might Also Like