AratheJay turns up for the vibe and feels on “ALAJI POPPING”

After taking fans through moments of reflection and solemnity, AratheJay comes through with a refreshing shift in tone on his new single, “ALAJI POPPING”. The melodic Ghanaian artiste known for blending emotion with lyricism now opens a more expressive chapter driven by desire, softness, and confidence.

On this Afrobeats record, AratheJay embraces the role of “ALAJI POPPING,” a charismatic, well-off lover ready to spoil his dream woman. Though the record leans into fantasy, it stays personal, and AratheJay delivers with a calm but deliberate voice, balancing playful lyrics with smooth melodies.

“ALAJI POPPING” comes as AratheJay prepares to release his next full-length project later this year. While the upcoming album remains under wraps, this single hints at a more colourful and confident direction. It’s a moment of release not just for him but for listeners who have followed his evolution.

ALAJI POPPING. Credit: AratheJay.

Whether you’re new to his sound or already tapped in, “ALAJI POPPING” offers a feel-good experience grounded in emotion and groove. This is just AratheJay at ease but still turning up, vibing out, and letting the music lead.