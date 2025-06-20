Ad imageAd image
Music

AratheJay turns up for the vibe and feels on “ALAJI POPPING”

AratheJay comes out with his latest track, "ALAJI POPPING" ahead of his project release.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

After taking fans through moments of reflection and solemnity, AratheJay comes through with a refreshing shift in tone on his new single, “ALAJI POPPING”. The melodic Ghanaian artiste known for blending emotion with lyricism now opens a more expressive chapter driven by desire, softness, and confidence.

On this Afrobeats record, AratheJay embraces the role of “ALAJI POPPING,” a charismatic, well-off lover ready to spoil his dream woman. Though the record leans into fantasy, it stays personal, and AratheJay delivers with a calm but deliberate voice, balancing playful lyrics with smooth melodies. 

“ALAJI POPPING” comes as AratheJay prepares to release his next full-length project later this year. While the upcoming album remains under wraps, this single hints at a more colourful and confident direction. It’s a moment of release not just for him but for listeners who have followed his evolution.

ALAJI POPPING. Credit: AratheJay.
ALAJI POPPING. Credit: AratheJay.

Whether you’re new to his sound or already tapped in, “ALAJI POPPING” offers a feel-good experience grounded in emotion and groove. This is just AratheJay at ease but still turning up, vibing out, and letting the music lead.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Do Better: Kuami Eugene promises to give her more in new song
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Feel the love in new sultry song ‘Moses’ by Yaa Jackson
Sablar offers peace amid chaos in new soulful song ‘Labadi’
New music! Kobby Rankz drops motivational Dancehall anthem ‘Survivor’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Facebook/Samini_Dagaati Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”
Next Article Amaarae Amaarae releases exciting music video for new song ‘S.M.O.’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Paappa Yawson
US-Based Paappa Yawson signs with Zagazaa Empire Records
News
Gyidi Kese - Piesie Esther
2025 Week 24: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
For The Popping by King Paluta
King Paluta drops feel-good new banger ‘Asikyire (Sugar)’
Music
Gyakie at UG. Credit: KOA/X.
Gyakie discusses music and creativity with UG students
News
Mēl. Photo Credit: Mēl.
Mēl calls on Jamz & Lali x Lola for new single “IDC”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Facebook/Samini_Dagaati
Samini Eyes Film After 8th Studio Album “Origin8A”
News
Gospel artiste Bro Philemon.
Bro Philemon hints at comeback to gospel music scene
News
TSIE for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: Tsie/Instagram.
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
Discovery
TGMA National Music Summit 2025
Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025
News
Ibee Melody. Photo Credit: Ibee Melody.
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Interviews
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music
Piesie Esther
Gospel Queen Piesie Esther releases new song; ‘Ogya Refix’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News

You Might Also Like