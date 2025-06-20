Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with

Rising artist Brenny has just dropped a soothing new track titled In Denial (M.I.A.) that blends Afrosounds, Afropop, and Afro-soul into a soulful experience.

With its captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, this song touches on themes of love, longing, and emotional vulnerability.

In “In Denial (M.I.A.),” Brenny explores the complex emotions of missing someone and coming to terms with unrequited love.

The track’s smooth rhythms and emotional delivery will resonate with listeners who have ever been in love but felt a distance.

The blend of Afrobeat influences with soul-stirring vocals creates a unique soundscape that is both soothing and powerful.

“In Denial (M.I.A.)” is a perfect track for anyone looking to vibe out to meaningful lyrics while enjoying the rich and diverse sounds of African music.

In Denial (M.I.A.) is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream In Denial (M.I.A.) on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/brenny-in-denial-mia.

Cover Artwork: In Denial (M.I.A.) – Brenny