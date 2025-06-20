Camidoh captures the power of overcoming struggles in ‘Ayekoo’ video

Ghanaian artist Camidoh has released the music video to his deeply personal song, Ayekoo, a powerful song about resilience, gratitude, and self-reflection.

The title, meaning “well done” or “thank you” in Twi, reflects Camidoh’s journey of overcoming adversity.

The song is not just a thank you to those who stood by him, but also a tribute to his own strength and perseverance through life’s toughest challenges.

In the video, Camidoh takes viewers through a visual journey that captures both the scars and the strength he’s gained from his struggles.

The imagery beautifully aligns with the song’s message of overcoming adversity and finding strength in pain.

The track serves as an anthem of survival, a reminder that even in the roughest seasons, there is strength to be found.

With heartfelt lyrics and a powerful melody, “Ayekoo” is a tribute to resilience and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.