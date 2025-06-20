Ad imageAd image
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece

Strongman and Kwabena Kwabena team up for “Daily Prayer” – a heartfelt single blending rap, soul, and faith.

Ghanaian rap powerhouse Strongman teams up with legendary highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena on a soul-stirring new single, Daily Prayer.

The track blends heartfelt lyricism with rich Afrobeat and highlife rhythms, delivering a message of hope, resilience, and gratitude.

Known for his sharp bars and lyrical depth, Strongman opens up about life’s struggles and triumphs, while Kwabena Kwabena’s smooth, emotive vocals elevate the spiritual tone of the song.

“Daily Prayer” is a timely anthem that speaks to the heart, reminding listeners to stay grounded and thankful amid life’s challenges.

The collaboration marks a perfect fusion of contemporary rap and classic Ghanaian soul, appealing to fans across generations.

Whether you’re seeking motivation or a meaningful melody, Daily Prayer delivers both in abundance.

Daily Prayer is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Daily Prayer on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/strongman-kwabenakwabena-daily-prayer.

Cover Artwork: Daily Prayer - Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
Music industry gathers for TGMA National Music Summit 2025
Melodies In The North: Meet Ibee Melody
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
You Might Also Like