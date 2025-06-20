Do Better: Kuami Eugene promises to give her more in new song

In his latest single, Do Better, Kuami Eugene offers a bold and passionate declaration of his commitment to being a better partner.

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter lays it all on the line, telling a lady that he can offer her more than the man she is currently with.

With smooth Afrobeat rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, Kuami Eugene sings about loyalty, love, and dedication, urging the woman to recognize that he can treat her better and give her everything she deserves.

“Do Better” is a song about self-assurance and confidence, as Kuami Eugene confidently steps up to the challenge of proving that he’s the right choice.

With a melody that blends catchy hooks and emotional depth, this track is sure to resonate with anyone who’s ever wanted to show they’re willing to give their all for love.

Cover Artwork: Do Better – Kuami Eugene