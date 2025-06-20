Perez Musik inspires with ‘By Prayer’ – A new song for believers

Gospel artiste Perez Musik is back with a powerful new song, By Prayer, from his upcoming Essence album.

In this inspirational song, Perez encourages believers to remain steadfast in faith, emphasizing that the true weapons of spiritual warfare are not physical, but rooted in building a deep relationship with God through prayer and fellowship.

Drawing from the verse in James 5:16 – “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” Perez reminds listeners that prayer is a powerful tool that can bring about change in their lives and the world around them.

With uplifting melodies and a heartfelt message, ‘By Prayer‘ serves as a reminder of the strength that comes from a dedicated prayer life.

Perez Musik continues to use his music to inspire, empowering believers to trust in the transformative power of prayer.