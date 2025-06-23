Ad imageAd image
Music

KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song 'Wonkoa' featuring Pm2Asap

Watch the music video for "Wonkoa", the new romantic Afro-hiplife jam from KobbyRockz and Pm2Asap.

Rising Ghanaian artiste KobbyRockz brings fresh energy to the modern hiplife scene with his latest release, Wonkoa, featuring the smooth vocals of Pm2Asap.

Rooted in authentic Ghanaian sound and sprinkled with Afrobeat flavours, the track speaks directly to matters of the heart.

“Wonkoa” – which translates to “only you” in Twi – is a tender love song that blends catchy rhythms with sincere lyrics.

KobbyRockz delivers heartfelt verses that capture the essence of loyalty, while Pm2Asap adds a melodic touch that’s both soothing and memorable.

Whether you’re enjoying the track in a trotro or chilling with friends on a warm evening, “Wonkoa” has that feel-good vibe.

Now streaming on all major platforms, it’s a must-listen for fans of authentic Ghanaian music with a modern twist.

KobbyRockz‘s YouTube channel is managed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading YouTube Channel Management team.

Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
DSCVRY: TSIE is Ready to Share All the Gem
New GM icon
