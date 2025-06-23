Ad imageAd image
Opanka releases deep, reflective new ‘Renewed Ego EP’

Renewed Ego sees Opanka embrace growth, truth, and fresh energy in new EP.

Ghanaian rap icon Opanka returns with a bold new chapter in his musical journey through his latest project, the Renewed Ego EP.

Known for his lyrical sharpness and emotional depth, Opanka uses this 6-track offering to express growth, resilience, and self-awareness with unmatched honesty.

Blending hard-hitting rap, soulful melodies, and authentic storytelling, Renewed Ego touches on personal battles, societal pressure, and the hunger to evolve without losing one’s roots.

Watch the visualiser for Truth Be Told

Each track brings something unique – from introspective vibes to street anthems – all tied together by Opanka’s signature flow and real-life perspective.

This EP isn’t just music; it’s a statement. It marks a refreshed mindset, a matured voice, and a renewed energy that fans old and new will feel.

Now streaming on all digital platforms, Renewed Ego is a must-listen for lovers of conscious Ghanaian hip-hop with heart.

Cover Artwork: Renewed Ego EP - Opanka
Cover Artwork: Renewed Ego EP – Opanka
