Kwesi Amewuga releases music video for ‘No Love’ featuring Kweku Darlington

Ghanaian rising star Kwesi Amewuga teams up with the ever-vibrant Kweku Darlington in the captivating new music video for their latest song, No Love.

This masterpiece explores the harsh realities of modern relationships, shedding light on the rise of materialism and fake love.

The duo delivers raw lyrics that touch on the emotional impact of gold-digging and the emptiness it creates.

Set against cinematic visuals, “No Love” captures the tension between true connection and transactional affection.

The synergy between Kwesi and Kweku is undeniable, making this a must-watch for fans of Afrobeat and authentic storytelling.

Directed with precision and heart by music video director Bigshow Lamar, this music video is already sparking conversations online.